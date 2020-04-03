Atchison Hospital received confirmation this evening of a second novel coronavirus COVID-19 test result for a patient who was recently tested at the Atchison Hospital Clinic.
The patient has been told to self-isolate at home, and hasn't been hospitalized. This is following the first case that was confirmed last Sunday involving a middle-aged female.
A screening process for all patients, visitors, and employees and the use of a separate clinic area for suspected COVID-19 illnesses has been in place since March 20.
The patient care team at the hospital has been careful to wear proper personal protective equipment for the benefit of both themselves and other patients.
When last updated before this confirmation, 620 cases had been confirmed in Kansas with 17 deaths and 151 hospitalizations.
Northeast Kansas Counties having confirmed cases are: Atchison – two; Doniphan – one; Jefferson – two; Jackson – one; Douglas – 31; Leavenworth – 31; Shawnee – 24; Johnson – 171; and Wyandotte – 131.
