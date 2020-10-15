Lopez De Mexico announced Monday that due to an employee illness they would be closed until October 23.
Not all employees were exposed but enough of them who are cooks according to the restaurant's Facebook post.
"We took the necessary steps to keep safe but one of our employees contacted Covid outside of Lopez and unknowingly exposed some of the kitchen staff," According to the post. "Let’s hope our practiced safety measures keep the rest of our staff healthy."
Another post from the restaurant said more precautions will be taken once they reopen.
"I have several employees that either have impaired health issues or lives with someone that does," according to the post. "They have expressed great concern and I need to be vigilant. Moving forward, I will have some additional practices in place to ensure that we lower any risks of transmitting Covid in hopes of not having to shut down again."
