Hospitals all across the world have needed to adjust to the global pandemic that is COVID-19 and Atchison Hospital is no exception.
On Friday, March 20, the hospital made a number of adjustments to their COIVD-19 preparedness procedures to include screenings for all patients, visitors, and employees.
Access for patients and visitors will be limited to designated entrances.
All patients and visitors will be screened for signs of respiratory illness including fever and cough and will be asked about recent travel.
Patients and visitors without symptoms will be given a screening verification badge and allowed to enter.
Those who have non-severe symptoms such as fever or cough will be given information about what to do and asked to return home to help prevent the potential spread of illness.
As a reminder, anyone who is actively experiencing severe symptoms – including fever and respiratory trouble – should call their primary care provider before going to any health care facility for guidance on what to do next. Patients who do not call ahead risk infecting other patients as well as care providers.
The Hospital also implemented a number of visitor restrictions that began late last week as well.
Visitors will be screened for signs of respiratory illness including fever and cough and will be asked about recent travel.
Unless onsite to be treated as a patient, visitors with cold or flu symptoms are not allowed to enter the facility.
Visitors will not be allowed to enter the hospital between 8:00 pm and 6:30 am except in the event of an emergency.
No more than 1 visitor per patient at a time will be allowed for any hospital or clinic area.
Children are strongly discouraged from visiting at this time.
No visitors are allowed in high risk patient care areas except those who are medically or operationally necessary or related to end-of-life care.
“Ensuring patients are cared for in a safe and healthy environment is always our highest priority,” Atchison Hospital said. “Our policy follows guidance from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and is intended to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in the Atchison Hospital facility, our clinics, and the communities we serve.”
The hospital has encouraged guests to take virtual visits using technology such as FaceTime, Messenger, or other live video platforms.
Volunteers who are 65 years of age or older have been asked to remain home.
Atchison Hospital has canceled or postponed all events through at least May 15.
“While disappointing in many cases, these measures adhere to those recommended by public health officials,” an Atchison Hospital spokesperson said. “Social distancing and responsible event management help reduce the overall number of infected people, as the United States has learned from other countries with COVID-19 outbreaks.”
Telehealth options are also available for patients to have a virtual visit with a primary care provider through new online portal.
You can call the COVID hotline at 913-360-6700 during the hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If you think you may have contracted or come into contact with a person who has tested positive for coronavirus.
