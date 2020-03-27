Area health service providers recently marked the official purchase of Horton Hospital by the facility trustees to Atchison Hospital.
In a press release, an Atchison Hospital spokesperson said the city leaders of Horton were exponential help during the process.
“City of Horton leadership were instrumental in helping reach this point in the process of returning local health care to Horton,” an Atchison Hospital spokesperson said.
Reopening activities have officially begun, although employee resources will be moderated by the fluctuating nature of COVID-19 mitigation.
“Heightened healthcare situations like we are currently experiencing further highlight the need for local healthcare,” said Jeff Perry, CEO of Atchison Hospital. “All of us at the Atchison Hospital are looking forward to reopening the clinic and providing care close to home for Horton area patients.”
The Forest J. Henny Medical Arts Building will receive a new roof, new siding, interior paint, plumbing and wiring rework, and new furnishings.
The existing pharmacy will continue to be operated by Kex RX and will remain in the same location on the east side of the clinic building.
Visitors are welcome to the reopening that, of course, doesn’t yet have a date because of the current COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.