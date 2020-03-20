Multi-County Health officials issued an update Thursday, March 19 concerning the COVID-19 pandemic and public events in the area.
The following press release was issued from Lori Forge, RN, Atchison County Health Officer on behalf of the NEK Multi-County Health Departments, Inc.
In response to the growing concerns with the transmission and spread of COVID-19 it is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to suspend all non-essential gathering or group events larger than 10 attendees. At this time all restaurants, bars, taverns, clubs, and movie theaters will be closed to the public.
Establishments may continue to provide carry out, drive-through and delivery of food and beverage services.
This order prohibits any dine-in seating at these types of establishments listed in this CDC order. Customers need to notify establishments by phone, text or social media to order food in advance. Restaurant staff members are to bring take-out orders to curbside for pickup outside the eatery, Forge said.
In all areas, establishments must follow the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, federal, state and local public health officials for social distancing and infection control measures.
