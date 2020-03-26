WASHINGTON -- U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, announced Thursday the Atchison Community Health Clinic is one of 18 recipients awarded Health and Human Services grant funding to combat the spread of COVID-19.
The Atchison Community Health Clinic was awarded $53,116.
Sen. Moran announced a total of $1.9 million in HHS grant funding was awarded to support Kansas clinics, community centers and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to lessen the impact from the Coronavirus.
“We are in the middle of a pandemic, and every hospital, clinic and health care center is doing their part to help stop the spread of this virus and treat people who are sick,” Sen. Moran said. “These resources will help provide timely relief and support for Kansas medical services as they continue to work to keep their communities safe.”
