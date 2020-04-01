The global pandemic of COVID-19 continues to alter events in Kansas, as Biking Across Kansas has officially been canceled for 2020.
Aside from obvious health concerns for participants, the organization said growing government limitations are making preparations for the event practicality impossible.
"It is with very heavy hearts that we are forced to announce that the BAK 2020 tour is canceled due to restrictions and concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic," the organization said. "The government restrictions and guidelines are tightening almost daily, which is making it impossible to coordinate pre-planning tasks and making it prohibitive to stay at Kansas schools in June.
The BAK board of directors voted unanimously to refund any registration fees minus $30 per person, which will help cover a portion of the expenses BAK has already incurred.
"We ask for your patience and grace as we process refunds as this will take time," The organization said. "Once we have processed your respective refund, you will receive an email from a BAK team member."
The Black Friday free jersey offer is also canceled and anyone who paid for a jersey or any merchandise will receive a full refund for those items.
The next BAK will be June 5-12, 2021.
"We will greatly miss seeing you and creating BAK moments with you in June," the organization said. "Enjoy bicycling in the fresh air—and remember to maintain the social distancing recommendation of six feet."
