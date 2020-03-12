As of late Thursday morning there were no cases of COVID-19 in Atchison County.
Clinical Supervisor Lori Forge RN, of Atchison County Health Department, reported the department routinely investigates infectious disease and takes preventative measures based on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Center for Disease Control guidance to reduce the spread of disease.
Forge urges all to take preventative actions to protect themselves and other from illness by following these steps:
*Practice good hand hygiene.
*Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
*Avoid close contact to people who are sick.
*Cover your cough and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow.
*Stay home if you are experiencing fever, cough, or other symptoms of illness.
*Clean surfaces with disinfectant, especially if those surfaces have been touched by someone who is sick.
If a person is feeling sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing, and have traveled to areas where there are widespread cases of COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone who has traveled and has been sick with similar symptoms within the previous 14 days call you healthcare provider, Forge urges.
To stay informed with the current and correct information log on to KDHE webpage www.kdheks.gov, or call KDHE novel coronavirus hotline at 1-866-534-3463 or email COVID-19@ks.gov
The Atchison County Health Department, of the NEK Multi-County Health Departments, Inc., is located at 616 Commercial St. in Atchison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.