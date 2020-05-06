Atchison —The COVID-19 pandemic caused our entire nation to adjust day to day living for the past two months. Atchison County is no exception to this. The planning and developing of a safe process to transition to a restriction-free community is a collaborative effort between several local entities. Lori Forge, Atchison Health Officer; Dr. Bonnie Tackett, Atchison County Medical Consultant; and Wes Lanter, Atchison County Emergency Manager comprise the planning team.
“These representatives collaborated as a team to talk through each point of our phased plan,” Tackett said. “We did this prior to knowledge of plan details from other area counties as well as the governor’s plan.”
Lanter explained the team worked collaboratively through the plan, seeking advice from many other industries and agencies. “We continue to evaluate each step of this plan as it is a very fluid and every changing process,” he said. “COVID-19 has posed challenges that even our leading experts in our nation declare are unprecedented based on prior experience.”
The team’s goal through this transition process is to find a balance between getting the county reopened, while also preventing a worsening spread of this virus, Tackett said. Furthermore, Lanter said that ideas for any specific industry are welcomed. “We’d like to talk to those that may be able to provide us with helpful insight to make our plan better, smoother, and safer for all,” he said. If you would like to provide ideas to the team, please email Lanter at wlanter@atcoks.org
Lanter offered Atchison County Commission members an update Tuesday during the county’s weekly workshop session. He informed commissioner that an out-of-county resident has tested positive for the virus.
On a brighter side, Lanter said it is important to note that some patients have been released from their isolation due to their positive test results.
As of Wednesday, there were 12 positive cases reported in the county, and 197 negative test results. Health officials were monitoring 78 cases, and eight patients had been released from isolation along their respective paths toward recovery.
