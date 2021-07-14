Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Atchison County. The county has 23 active cases as of today.
The good news is that we can stop it! Everyone needs to do their part, school is just around the corner, students will be returning from all parts of the country. We need our children to be in school. We need to protect each other. COVID-19 has devastated the world, families have lost loved ones, citizens have struggled physically, mentally, and financially. The vaccine is FREE and available to everyone age 12 and up. Testing is free and available to everyone.
The recommendations are:
> Stay home if you are sick and get “tested.”
> If you have been tested because you are ill, “stay home” until you have received your test results.
> Avoid touching your face.
>Wash your hands often.
> Get vaccinated!
