Young child reading
Photo by: Unsplash

Kansas ranked 17th overall — seventh in economic well-being, 22nd in health, 24th in family and community, and 26th in education. 

Kansas ranks seventh in economic well-being but is in the middle of the pack in education, health, and family and community context outcomes, according to the 2023 KIDS COUNT® Data Book, a 50-state report of recent household data developed by the Annie E. Casey Foundation analyzing how children and families are faring. 