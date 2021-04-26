An early Saturday morning disturbance call expanded into to felony battery charges against a 20-year-old Atchison man’s actions turned physical at the jailhouse.
Alexei Steven Wood landed a jail stay for head-butting two officers of the law. Smith heard charges filed against him filed Monday in Atchison County District Court. The resisting arrest complaint against Wood alleges battery charges that arose from physical violence – a head-butt in a rude, insulting or angry manner; and the more serious count, a level 5 person felony as it relates to a head butt inflicted to a corrections officer that caused the jailer’s head to hit the head of an Atchison police officer. Bond was set at $25,000.
The Atchison Police Department blotter report indicates Wood was initially arrested for disorderly conduct Saturday, April 26 in the 1300 block of North Second Street, and was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said Wood’s arrest occurred about 4:30 a.m. Saturday stemmed from a disturbance call at that location. At the jail Wood’s behavior continued his disorderly behavior and combative. While in the jail’s intake area, Wood head butted a corrections officer and while he did so a police officer was also struck in the head. Neither officer suffered serious injury, Wilson said.
Wood is tentatively scheduled for the Friday court docket.
