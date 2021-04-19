LEAVENWORTH COUNTY -- An 18-year-old Leavenworth teen died Friday as the result of a fatality traffic crash during morning hours Friday, April 16 in the 10400 block of 222nd Street in Leavenworth County.
Karley Renee Housworth died from injuries after a three-vehicle accident .7 miles south of Alexandria Street along 222 Street, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol Crash log report. Housworth was taken to Overland Park Regional Hospital.
KHP indicates Housworth was southbound along 222 Street as she drove 2008 Chevy Cobalt when she struck the rear of GMC 3500 truck driven by Craig Anthony Bracken, 43, of Basehor. Housworth overcorrected after the collision with Bracken and then struck head-on a 2012 1500 Ram truck in northbound lane driven by 62-year-old Tracy R. Rogers, of Lawrence. Rogers was transported to Lawrence Memorial Hospital, for possible injury. Bracken escaped injury.
Housworth was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of impact, KHP reports. Bracken and Rogers were wearing seat belts.
