HCC Tech Center students placing at the recent Kansas Business Professionals of America Conference in Wichita are: Korin Kimmi, Ciera Bass, Megan Larson, Gracie Peuker, Ryan Soph, Maleesa Giles, Mary Gage and Jeremiah Kelley.
Eight Highland Community Technical Center students representing Business Technology, Computer Support Technology, and Medical Assistant studies recently attended the Business Professionals of America State Leadership Conference Feb. 16-18, in Wichita.
The HCCTC Chapter members who attended were: Ciera Bass, Maleesa Giles, Jeremiah Kelley, Gracie Peuker and Ryan Soph, all of Atchison; Mary Gage, of Highland; Korin Kimmi and Megan Larson, both of Horton; and Advisor/Business Instructor Carrie Miller.
Students tested their knowledge in many different business and technology related areas. Student placings include: Intermediate Word Processing --First Place: Gage; Basic Office Systems and Procedures -- First Place: Kimmi; Advanced Office Systems and Procedures -- First Place: Bass; Fundamental Spreadsheet Applications -- First Place: Kelley; Administrative Support Team -- First Place: Bass, Gage, Kelley and Kimmi; Interview Skills -- First Place: Bass, Second Place: Giles and Third Place: Larson; Payroll Accounting -- First Place: Kelley; Device Configuration and Troubleshooting -- Second Place: Soph; Fundamentals of Web Design -- Second Place -- Soph; Top Ten -- Open Events, Administrative Support Concepts: Gage, Kimmi, and Kelley; Information Technology Concepts: Soph; Meeting and Event Planning Concepts: Bass); Management, Marketing and Human Resources: Bass; and Medical Terminology Concepts -- Peuker.
Students that placed in their events will be traveling to attend BPA’s National Leadership Conference, “Discover Your Purpose” April 25-30, in Anaheim, California.
The HCC Tech Center students will join thousands of students from across the nation to participate in national level business and technology skills competitions. Business Professionals of America is an innovator in Career and Technical Education, providing members with opportunities for growth through education, competition, community service and personal development. With 45,000 members in over 1,800 chapters across 25 states and Puerto Rico, BPA is a co-curricular organization that supports business and information technology educators by offering co-curricular exercises based on national standards.
