HCC Tech Students advance to National Conference

HCC Tech Center students placing at the recent Kansas Business Professionals of America Conference in Wichita are: Korin Kimmi, Ciera Bass, Megan Larson, Gracie Peuker, Ryan Soph, Maleesa Giles, Mary Gage and Jeremiah Kelley. 

 HCC Tech Center photo

Eight Highland Community Technical Center students representing Business Technology, Computer Support Technology, and Medical Assistant studies recently attended the Business Professionals of America State Leadership Conference Feb. 16-18, in Wichita.

The HCCTC Chapter members who attended were: Ciera Bass, Maleesa Giles, Jeremiah Kelley, Gracie Peuker and Ryan Soph, all of Atchison; Mary Gage, of Highland; Korin Kimmi and Megan Larson, both of Horton; and Advisor/Business Instructor Carrie Miller. 