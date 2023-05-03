Representing Highland Community College Technical Center recently at the 2023 Business Professionals of America National Leadership Conference are front row, Advisor Carrie Miller, left, Megan Larson, Korin Kimmi, Ciera Bass, Jeremiah Kelley, and Ryan Soph; back row, Mary Gage, left, and Maleesa Giles.
Seven students and one advisor from Highland Community College Technical Center recently left their mark at the 57th annual Business Professionals of America's National Leadership Conference.
The HCC group comprised of Advisor Carrie Miller, Megan Larson, Korin Kimmi, Ciera Bass, Jeremiah Kelley, Ryan Soph, Mary Gage, a Hiawatha resident, and Maleesa Giles were among the winners of the national contests who participated at the national conference on April 28-30 in Anaheirm, California.
Team event winners are: Kimmi, Kelley, Bass and Gage earned a first-place finish for the Administrative Support Team. Giles and Larson earned eighth place for their Presentation Management Team work.
Kimmi, Effingham, was awarded first place recognitions for Fundamental Word Processing and Basic Office Systems and Procedures.
Bass, Atchison, won second place in the Advanced Office Systems & Procedures and Interview Skills and ninth place for Administrative Support Concepts -- Open.
Soph, Atchison, brought home awards for Device Configuration and Troubleshooting -- IT Specialist Device Configuration and Management, sixth place; seventh place for Fundamentals of Web Design -- IT Specialist HTML and CSS, and 11th place for Digital Communication & Design Concepts -- Open.
Giles, Atchison, placed seventh place for Interview Skills, and 10th-place for Fundamental Spreadsheet Applications.
Kelley, Atchison, received a 10th place award for Fundamental Spreadsheet Applications.
Larson, Effingham, placed 10th for Interview Skills.
Miller received recognition and Honor Advisor for 15 years of service to the BPA.
Throughout the conference attendees participated in activities with keynote speakers, business meetings, leadership workshops, contests, election of national officers, sightseeing tours and visit some attractions.
The BPA is the leading Career Technical Student Organization for students pursuing careers in business management, office administration, information technology and other related career fields. BPA provides members with opportunities for growth through education, competition, community service and personal development. The organization has more than 46,000 members in schools throughout the United States and China. Learn more about BPA at www.bpa.org.
Certiport, a Pearson VUE business presented and sponsored the 2023 national conference.
