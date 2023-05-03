BPA Nationals

Representing Highland Community College Technical Center recently at the 2023 Business Professionals of America National Leadership Conference are front row, Advisor Carrie Miller, left, Megan Larson, Korin Kimmi, Ciera Bass, Jeremiah Kelley, and Ryan Soph; back row, Mary Gage, left, and Maleesa Giles. 

 Submitted photo

Seven students and one advisor from Highland Community College Technical Center recently left their mark at the 57th annual Business Professionals of America's National Leadership Conference.

The HCC group comprised of Advisor Carrie Miller, Megan Larson, Korin Kimmi, Ciera Bass, Jeremiah Kelley, Ryan Soph, Mary Gage, a Hiawatha resident, and Maleesa Giles were among the winners of the national contests who participated at the national conference on April 28-30 in Anaheirm, California.