Highland Community College confirmed two positive cases of COVID-19 at off-campus locations earlier this week.
On Monday, HCC announced there was one confirmed positive case at the Atchison center and one confirmed case at Wamego.
The college said contact tracers from the local health departments were reaching out to students to determine whether in close contact with the individual who tested positive.
"If you are sick, please do not attend classes," according to the statement issued on the college's Facebook page. "Other illnesses are also going around such as strep and stomach flu. Please for the safety of all, wear a mask."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.