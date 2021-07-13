HCCribbon

Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and HCC officials are on hand Tuesday, July 13 to open the new Diesel Technology building on the HCC Campus in Atchison.

 Kaycee Slough | Chamber photo

The Highland Community College Technical Center celebrated the opening of the the new Diesel Technology Building on Tuesday. The state of the art facility will allow HCC to expand their current Diesel program as well as bring one, possibly two new programs to the Atchison Area.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.