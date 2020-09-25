Despite a few changes to due to pandemic concerns, Atchison’ traditional s haunts continue to come alive with hospitality galore amid a few changes to its Halloween ways.
The Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce invites residents and businesses to roll out their Halloween wares and participate in its inaugural 2020 Halloween Spirt Tour. Get involved in this home and business decorating contest and become eligible to win prizes awarded in Locally Atchison Gift Cards redeemable at participating businesses. The two decorating contest categories are residential and business. In each category the first place winners will receive a card valued at $100; second place winners get a $50 card; and a $25 card will go to the 3rd place winners. Register online from now until Saturday, Oct. 10 at visitatchison.com/event/2020-halloween-spirit-tour and click on Entry Form. All entries are to be presented in accordance with PG-13 guidelines. Decorations deemed offensive in a discriminatory or inappropriate manner will be disqualified.
Andrea Clements, of the Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce, explained the all registered participant entry locations will be compiled onto a virtual map that tourists can follow along on the Visit ATCHISON Facebook page. Like most people might traditionally drive along and Winter Holiday lights this is a tour around town to see illuminated Halloween-themed decorations. The tour begins Friday, Oct. 16 and ends Saturday, Oct. 31. Viewers will be able to follow the map and drive by the entries at their leisure. All voting is online and commences Oct. 16 and ends at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. Announcement of winners will be on Halloween, Oct. 31.
The Haunted Atchison Mystery Tour Weekend slated for the weekend of Friday, Oct. 16 and Saturday, October, 17 is a another new fun feature. This event costs $75 per tour package that includes tours of four of Atchison’s most haunted sites and haunted attractions. The package includes a walking tour through historic Mt. Vernon Cemetery; the haunted 1889 McInteer Villa; a History & Mystery Walking Tour; and the infamous historic Sallie House. Purchase tour packages by calling the Chamber at 913-367-2427. It is a 10-person limit per tour group, masks are required as well as social distancing. Tours are scheduled for 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16 and 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17. Book a night at the Holiday Inn Express or Quality Inn and use “Spook Group” to access discounts and special hotel events.
Self-guided daytime tours of the Sallie House started Sept. 26 and are continuing each weekend until Saturday, Nov. 7. For more information about Sallie’s House; Haunted Atchison Seasonal Events contact the Chamber at 913-367-2427; VISIT ATCHISON.com; or tours@atchisonkansas.net.
Other events of a Halloween nature include:
*Witch’s Night Out on 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Artist Box in the 700 block of Commercial Street. Visit www.theartistboxllc.com for more information.
*Haunted Season at McInteer Villa for more information about activities visit 1889 McInteer Villa Website at 1889mcinteervilla.com.
