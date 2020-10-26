It was scares by the trainloads for all who beckoned at the haunted railroad yard during the weekend as the North East Kansas Railroaders wrapped up the little popular train rides with their traditional season finale.
The Haunted Train Rides were offered on Friday and Saturday nights. Two little trains were in operation both nights along the little railroad tracks alongside the Atchison Rail Museum, located outside the restored Santa Fe Depot and museum, 200 South 10th Street. The train ride meanders along the tracks and through the darkened tunnel where passengers were met with some frightful surprises.
Visitors to the Haunted Train on Saturday had the opportunity to visit with some Ghostbusters and view their two vehicles.
