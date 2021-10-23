Since early September, harvesting has been ongoing in the Northeast corner of Kansas and the MoKan area.
For farmers who have their own drying plants, the corn harvest started about the day before Labor Day, said Pat Hegarty, grain merchandiser at Bunge Milling. To this point, the corn is about 75 percent harvested in our area.
Soybean harvest is 25 to 30 percent complete in the Atchison area, Cargill Grain Buyer Tanner Tempel estimated.
“The soybean harvest is a little behind pace due to the recent rain,” Tempel said.
Hegarty said the farmers in Atchison, Doniphan, and Brown counties have been surprised with the yields that have been much better than expected. The going price for a bushel of corn is more than $5. Most of the corn prices have been checked within a price range between $5.10 and $5.30 per bushel. The dry weather spell was 40 straight days without a break due to a lack of rain.
With the inflation factored in, that $5 price this year is about the same as what the $4 range a bushel earned the previous year, Hegarty said. The same inflation applies to the costs of each piece of machinery and chemicals and fuels that led to the production of good yields.
As the harvest season winds down, Hegarty said more farmers will probably send less grain to the commercial elevators for storage. Instead, the farmers are likely to store the harvested grain in the bins located on their respective farms.
The soybean yields are in the mid-50s to 60 bushels per acre, Tempel said. He described the crop condition as pretty good. Soybeans are fetching prices between $12.30 and $12.50 a bushel. As the corn harvest is reaching its final stretch at 80 percent done, the soybean will harvest continue throughout the next several weeks.
