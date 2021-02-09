Harvest Video, a subsidiary of Rainbow Communications, will join forces and become part of the Rainbow Communications team this spring. The Harvest Video production team you have come to know and love will still be available at the 721 Commercial Street office in Atchison.
“We are excited to have the video production team at Harvest join the Rainbow Communications team,” said Jason Smith, GM-CEO of Rainbow Communications and CEO of Harvest Video. Smith continues, “The Harvest team has built many great relationships in the city of Atchison. We look forward to building new relationships as we continue to offer video production and as we expand our broadband services to the city of Atchison.”
As early as March 2021, the office at 721 Commercial Street will undergo branding changes. The Commercial Street office will serve as a temporary location for our customer service team, business solutions team, video production team, and service technicians while our permanent location at 101 Commercial Street receives some modifications.
The Rainbow Communications office at 721 Commercial Street will open to the public on April 5, 2021. The office will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
