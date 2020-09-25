The corn might seem as high as the proverbial elephant’s eye, but in our immediate area it might be weeks away before it reaches its prime time for harvest.
Now it’s a waiting game, said Pat Hegarty, merchandiser with Bunge Milling Inc. at Atchison. When the corn tests about 15 percent moisture is when it brings the best price at market. Within about 100 miles it’s same.
The corn that was planted early in the sowing season and coming into the mill is currently moisture testing between 17 to 18 percent. The corn that farmers have run through their dryer plant is within the lower percentile averaging about 17.2 percent.
Hegarty projects harvest will be in full swing in about the first week to second week of October through Thanksgiving. He’s also projecting there will be good yields by the looks of the corn in the fields.
Hegarty said the beans appear they will likely be ready for harvest about the same time when the corn harvesting is in full swing.
Atchison County Extension Agent Ray Ladd said there are few corn harvests that have started in the western parts of the county in the Muscotah and Cummings vicinities by farmers who utilize drying plants, and/or who participate in corn producing contest.
Most farmers in this area are not equipped with drying plants to handle the wetter grain crops. All the modern on grain storage facilities are equipped with aeration fans that will remove some moisture to help manage storage temperatures.
“Farmers in Atchison County are slowly getting started,” Ladd said. Slowly because the corn is still considered to be on the wetter side as long as it remains above that 15 percent moisture mark.
“The higher the moisture in the 20s or upper teens the longer the corn will stand in the field until the farmer decides to start shelling as it dries closer to 15 percent or drier,” Ladd said.
Amid the right weather conditions like sunshine, heat and wind corn can dry a half to maybe a full percentage point a day, Ladd explained. In comparison the wetter and damp conditions with less breeze and wind gusts the moisture does not drop quickly for corn standing in the fields.
“The rain in July was a blessing for corn,” Ladd said as he also projected a high yield for area corn producers. Farmers will likely have a yield of soybean production, but due to the lack of moisture during the month of August the beans will be smaller in size, Ladd explained. The smaller the bean the more it will likely take to fill a bushel in quantity.
Ladd and Hegarty agreed when the beans are ready for harvest, farmers will likely take a pause and let their corn stand in their fields while they prioritize harvesting beans.
On Sept. 23, an abundance of corn and bean fields could be seen from the Jefferson and Leavenworth county lines throughout Atchison County and into Doniphan County. A few small fields of harvested beans and corn dotted the countryside. Numerous combines could also be seen parked alongside farmstead driveways throughout this neck of northeast Kansas as they appeared to be ready to go and head into harvest season.
