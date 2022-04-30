Christy Harris grew up in one of the most culturally unique areas in the world in Alaska.
Harris said she certainly met and befriended many different people throughout her time growing up.
“Friends were all kinds of people, Philippino, Tlingit (Alaskan tribe) and other people who came to Alaska to make their fortune,” Harris said.
She also met her husband in Alaska but eventually their ambitions brought her to Horton Kansas.
Harris said they both hope to keep the same drive they developed growing up in The Last Frontier.
“We had a pioneer mentality and I wanted to keep that alive even when we moved to the Pacific Northwest,” Harris said.
Her certification in Animal Assisted Therapy led her to open Providence Hill Farm to provide individuals with PTSD, vision impairment, autism and help heal teens with anxieties with the help of animals.
Harris said animals provide so many benefits for anyone in need of therapy including those facing disabilities.
“Working with animals reduces stress and build self of steam,” Harris said. “It just has numerous benefits and is more helpful than some might think.”
Harris said animal therapy continues to get more and more recognition
“It’s about creating a safe environment where they can interaction with animals that is therapeutic,” Harris said. “I have organizations from Kansas City that comeback year after year and now they want to comeback twice a year.”
Harris also teaches Goat Yoga on her farm as well.
Goats are used in many ways for therapy like goat yoga, goat hiking, plus baby goat meet and greet.
Harris was also the lead teacher of Dharma House School of Yoga and Ayurveda.
Many of the items learned from the farm will translate over as Harris takes the reins of being Program Director for the Atchison Art Association.
“I have developed numerous programs on my farm and for schools in my years of experience,” Harris said.
Harris hopes to bring a variety of events and programs for the whole family. Harris brings over 20 years of experience in educational programming and curriculum development to the center.
“We are thrilled to welcome Christy to our team. With 10 years of experience leading initiatives for the Atchison Art Association as a volunteer and past board president, she is ready to hit the ground running on day one. Her skill and expertise in programming and operations greatly benefit the association and the community as we embark on new endeavors with the Cultural Center,” Deborah Geiger, Executive Director said.
At the Center, Harris hopes that people will learn about the heritage of the Atchison area.
“Take advantage of all that will be offered, money will not limit access to our programs,” Harris said. “This unique opportunity is giving the Atchison area an opportunity, reflects what we have learned from our recent events. Knowledge plus Experience equals Wisdom.”
