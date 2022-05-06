Benedictine College has announced that its Distinguished Educator of the Year honor will go to two outstanding professors, Dr. Jacqueline "Jackie" Harris, assistant professor and Director of the college’s Nursing Department, and Dr. Terrence Malloy, professor and Chair of the Biology Department. The award, which is the highest honor a faculty member at the college can receive, has been given for more than 30 years. Benedictine College students, faculty and staff make nominations for the distinction.
“I’m very honored and humbled by this recognition, as there are many wonderful educators at Benedictine College,” said Harris. “The last two years have been especially challenging for nursing education, so I am thankful for all who have supported me in this role.”
Harris, who graduated from Benedictine College in 1998 with an undergraduate degree in Biology, went on to earn a Master of Science in Nursing from Marquette University and a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from Wichita State University. She has more than 20 years of experience as a Registered Nurse and most recently worked as a Nurse Practitioner at the Atchison Community Health Clinic. In 2010, she helped found the Nursing Department at Benedictine College with Dr. Lynne Connelly and continues to teach a variety of courses in the program, including Pharmacology, Mental Health Nursing, Population-Based Health Care and the Nursing Capstone course, in addition to her role at the director.
Harris has participated in many volunteer and service activities. She was a full-time volunteer in Milwaukee, where she worked with St. Ben’s Community Meal and St. Ben’s Clinic for the Homeless. She has volunteered with St. Benedict’s Parish in Atchison, coordinated a Little Flowers Girls Club, and is currently serving on the St. Benedict’s Abbey Advisory Board. She went on a medical mission trip with Benedictine College to the Philippines in 2014. She is married to Dr. David Harris, BC graduate in 1997, Professor in the Economics Department at Benedictine College. They have four children.
“I was very surprised, and I would like to express my gratitude to the Benedictine College Community and the many students and colleagues I have worked with over the last fifteen years,” Malloy said. “Thank you for all of your trust and support, it is greatly appreciated.”
Malloy graduated from Benedictine College in 1995 with a degree in Biology. He went on to earn a Master of Science Degree in Biological Science from Fort Hays State University in 1997 and a Doctoral Degree in Zoology from Oklahoma State University in 2001. He joined the faculty of Benedictine College in 2007. He teaches a variety of biology courses as well as classes on Ecology, Genetics, Mechanisms of Evolution, and Kansas Vertebrate Natural History. He has been a key participant and instructor for the Peruvian Amazon Rainforest Field Course and has taught interdisciplinary courses in Nature and Ecology in Ireland and Egypt.
Malloy has published more than 100 articles, reports and presentations. His research has focused on the impact of the disturbance of ecosystems, freshwater ecology, restoration ecology, biogeography and population/conservation genetics. His current research project involves a group of students who are assessing the impacts of flooding on the riparian plant communities along Segment 13 of the Missouri River. His research work at Benedictine is designed with the view that students need opportunities to step outside of the classroom to apply what they have learned and develop additional, practical skills. Through the years, these experiences have proven to be extremely valuable as Benedictine College students have moved into medical schools, graduate programs and employment.
