TOPEKA -- The Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum in Atchison was recently awarded $5 million from the Kansas Department of Commerce via the State Park Revitalization and Investment in Notable Tourism.
Governor Laura Kelly announced the award on May 11, the Hangar Museum is one of 18 tourism attraction projects to receive a portion of the $30 million in Tourism Grants awarded in Kansas.
“A thriving tourism sector is critical for the Kansas economy,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “These grants enhance attractions that draw visitors to the state and showcase what makes Kansas a great place to live, work, and raise a family.”
The funds were designated by the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas Executive Committee and approved by the State Finance Council to support capital projects that spur regional economic development in the tourism industry, one of the most affected industries by COVID-19.
“Increasing the appeal of our state parks and other tourist attractions will have a notable impact on local communities as well as the entire Kansas economy,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “The SPRINT awards support major projects that will attract new visitors across the state.” Visitor spending, which generates a total annual economic impact of $11.2 billion in Kansas, has yet to return fully to pre-pandemic levels.
“Tourism is an important aspect of the Kansas economy, a sector in which 85,000 Kansans already are employed,” Senate President Ty Masterson said. “From parks to other attractions, Kansas has so much to offer those traveling and seeking to learn more about our state. The SPRINT grants will help ensure they remain vibrant for decades to come.”
The SPRINT applications included an assortment of investments in state parks, museums, convention and visitor bureaus, conference centers, performing arts centers, entertainment venues and other tourism-focused businesses and tourism agencies.
Awardees will have two years to complete projects and utilize all awarded funds.
Visitor spending, which generates a total annual economic impact of $11.2 billion in Kansas, has yet to return fully to pre-pandemic levels.
“Tourism is an important aspect of the Kansas economy, a sector in which 85,000 Kansans already are employed,” Senate President Ty Masterson said. “From parks to other attractions, Kansas has so much to offer those traveling and seeking to learn more about our state. The SPRINT grants will help ensure they remain vibrant for decades to come.”
Commented