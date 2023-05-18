Hangar museum

The entrance to the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum in Atchison.

 Photo courtesy of the Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation

TOPEKA -- The Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum in Atchison was recently awarded $5 million from the Kansas Department of Commerce via the State Park Revitalization and Investment in Notable Tourism.

Governor Laura Kelly announced the award on May 11, the Hangar Museum is one of 18 tourism attraction projects to receive a portion of the $30 million in Tourism Grants awarded in Kansas.