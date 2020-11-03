Trick-or-treaters were out and about in full force and costumes Saturday afternoon to attend two different Halloween Trunk-or-Treat events in the Atchison area.
The VFW Auxiliary Post 1175 and Atchison Kiawanis Club sponsored a Drive-Thru Trunk-or-Treat in the VFW parking lot in effort to compensate for the cancellation of the annual Kiawanis Halloween Parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Likewise, Atchison Elks BPOE Lodge members hosted a social-distanced Trunk-or-Treat walk-thru event in front of the Lodge along the 600 block of Kansas Avenue, which is traditionally a central location along the annual parade route.
Both of the two-hour events appeared to be well attended amid a sunny sky and mild weather conditions. Many vendors were present to hand out the treats at both locations.
Social distanced cohorts of trick-or-treaters lined the sidewalk and parking lot along the 600 block of Kansas Avenue as they waited to be admitted into the venue.
Meanwhile vehicles could be seen lined up as far back toward South 21st Street in parking lot of the former Atchison County Auction Company’s sale barn and vicinity. The vehicles rolled along in a steady stream of traffic.
