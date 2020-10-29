Despite some concerns about the pandemic wafting in the wind dampening trick-or-treating along the neighborhood streets in Atchison festively decorated houses bring plenty of eye candy for some seasonal enjoyment.
The big house white house at 605 South Fourth St., and its glowing pumpkin Jack-o-lanterns make seemingly make a haunting statement with a presence glowing from the windows, porches and tower amid the darkness.
Not too far away around a corner along the South Fifth Street corridor in the 500 block an eerie, greenish glow seemingly oozes among the Jack-o-lantern décor at a brick house and its large trees in the front yard. A sign in the yard leans against the front porch advising visitors that a witch lives there with her young monsters and one mean devil.
Near the courthouse along the corner of Sixth and Parallel streets in the front yard of one of the local mansions in town life-size skeletons abound along the different sides of the large house. Along the Sixth Street side, a peak through an iron arch reveals a skeleton emerging from a coffin. Eastbound wandering eyes will pass some gargoyles toward the patio along the Parallel Street side, pirate skeletons appear to battle.
The home’s address is 517 Parallel St., and it is one of the featured entries on the inaugural 2020 Halloween Spirit Tour, an Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce sponsored event. The tour features local places vying in a Halloween decorating contest to earn bragging rights and prizes. The two decorating contest categories are residential and business.
For more information and map go to visitatchison.com/event/2020-halloween-spirit-tour. All entries are presented in accordance with PG-13 guidelines. All registered participant entry locations are compiled onto a virtual map that tourists can follow along on the Visit ATCHISON Facebook page. People can drive along and tour around town to see illuminated Halloween-themed decorations. The tour is ongoing now and ends Saturday, Oct. 31. Viewers will be able to follow the map and drive by the entries at their leisure.
To vote go to visitatchison.com/event/2020-halloween-spirit-tour and scroll down to VOTE HERE. All voting is currently ongoing online and ends Sunday, Nov. 1. Announcement of winners will be announced Sunday. The addresses of the locations of the featured tour highlights on the 2020 Halloween Spirit Tour are: 2104 Greenview Drive; 1015 Kearney Street; 913 North 10th Street; 731 Commercial Street; 617 North Seventh Street; and the house at 517 Parallel Street.
