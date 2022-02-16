Authorities from the Atchison Police Department launched an investigation Tuesday evening at a residence that focusing on an accidental shooting.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson reported a 28-year-old male suffered a non-life threatening injury to his shoulder, and was taken to Amberwell Atchison by private vehicle for treatment.
The gunshot victim told officers that while he was cleaning a handgun, the weapon discharged and a bullet struck him in the shoulder, Wilson said. As of early Wednesday morning, the ongoing investigation continues.
