An local man was recently ordered to serve more than three years in state prison for his role in connection with a burglarizing a residence to steal firearms this past October along Osage Road.
Keldon M. Reynolds, 18, of Atchison, was sentenced July 19 in Atchison County District Court to 29 months for burglary of a dwelling and two six-month sentences each for theft of firearms, all sentences are to run consecutive to one another.
Post-release supervision is for 12 months. Reynolds was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $3,567, joint or severally. Reynolds was deemed eligible for 20 percent good time credit on the prison time.
Reynolds was convicted on May 23 in district court after he waived his right to hear the evidence against him and pleaded no contest to three of the six counts in the initial complaint filed against him.
Reynolds is the second person convicted for the crime that occurred Oct. 5, 2018 that involved the theft of a shotgun, two .22 caliber rifles and two air rifles. Reynolds’ co-defendant, 19-year-old Jonathan M. Hundley, of Rushville, Missouri, was granted probation for three years suspended from an underlying consecutive prison sentences on three felony theft of firearm convictions. Hundley was convicted May 24 and subsequently sentenced July 1 in district court.
Authorities from Atchison County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crime that led to the teens’ arrests.
Reynolds remains in the county jail awaiting his transport to prison.
