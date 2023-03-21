Part of Jackson Park is known as Guerrier Hill, reported by Clinton McNemee, Public Works and Utilities Director. McNemee said that there is no signage or discernable boundaries distinguishing Guerrier Hill from Jackson Park. Additionally, the city’s online content does not identify Guerrier Hill apart from its larger counterpart. 

"In the process of applying for a Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grant to construct and overlook platform, Public Works intended to propose to the city commission a resolution defining and establishing Guerrier Hill as its own park. During that action it was realized that “Guerrier Hill Park” was already defined as a park, so the resolution was paused," McNemee reported.