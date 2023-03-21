Part of Jackson Park is known as Guerrier Hill, reported by ClintonMcNemee, PublicWorks and Utilities Director.McNemeesaid that there is no signage or discernable boundaries distinguishing Guerrier Hill from Jackson Park.Additionally, the city’s online content does not identify Guerrier Hill apart from its larger counterpart.
"In the process of applying for a Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grant to construct and overlook platform, Public Worksintended to propose to the city commission a resolution defining and establishing Guerrier Hill as its own park.During that action it was realized that “Guerrier Hill Park” was already defined as a park, so the resolution was paused," McNemee reported.
Beyond the distinguishing characteristics of Guerrier Hill, the other reason to make this distinctionwas to prevent Jackson Park from being included within the boundary of the potential grant project, which would have resulted in a layer of futureoversight from the LWCF program even though Jackson Park technically would not have benefitted from the improvement.
The LWCF program is a National Park Service funding that is administered by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks(KDWP). KDWP submitted the overlook project to the NPS for final review. The NPSand KSWP agents, an arrangement was made such that if the city were to adopt a resolutiondesignating the area as Guerrier Hill Park, installidentifyingsignage, and update city information to list the park separately, they would accept the 17-acre park as an individual park.
"Despite the technicalities associated with this process due to the grant program requirements, the vision for Guerrier Hill Park does lend itself to emphasizing the distinction from Jackson Park," McNemee said. "Guerrier Hill Park features vistas not found in other city parks in addition to being undeveloped (lacking restrooms, playgrounds, shelters, sport facilities), which presents a uniqueopportunity to enhance the natural aspects of the park such as establishing native plantings," McNemee said. Beyond that, the vision is for Guerrier Hill Park to become a destination point for residents and visitors to enjoy the overlook and natural beauty of the park.
The proposed resolution could be considered as mainly symbolic because technically, the parcel was conveyed to the city in 1927 with the condition thatit be known as Guerrier Hill Park. The resolution is also functional in that it is a condition of NPS as it pertains to defining the LWCF project area.
The city commissioners adopted Resolution No. 3350 designating Guerrier Hill Park as a distinct public recreation area within the city of Atchison.
