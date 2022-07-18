Thursday evening was filled with sweet treats at St. Marks Lutheran Church, 400 South 6th Street, Atchison. Grandfather Earhart’s Ice Cream Social featured pie and ice cream with special balloon art for the children. The Community Room was filled with young and old who were having a good time while eating their treats.
Grandfather Earhart's Ice Cream Social
Barbara Trimble
