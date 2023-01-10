The Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation just announced the grand opening of the new Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum is set for Friday, April 14.
The museum will be Located at the Amelia Earhart Memorial Airport (K59) in the birthplace of the world-renowned aviator who became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean — the Museum will become the first museum to blend STEM and historical storytelling to celebrate Earhart’s world-renowned legacy as a trailblazing aviator and innovator. More details about the Museum’s grand opening will be announced at a later date.
Founder and president of the Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation Karen Seaberg is excited for those in the area and beyond to what her and many others have worked on.
“It has been a great adventure to build this state-of-the-art museum worthy of Amelia Earhart’s legacy in her Atchison, Kansas, hometown,” Seaberg said. “We look forward to celebrating the grand opening on April 14 when the new Museum will bring Amelia’s extraordinary story to life while inspiring visitors to boldly pursue their own dreams.”
The Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum will offer a rare blend of historical storytelling and interactive STEM exhibits that surround the Museum’s centerpiece: Muriel — the world’s last remaining Lockheed Electra 10-E. Named after Earhart's younger sister, Grace Muriel Earhart Morrissey, Muriel is identical to the plane Earhart flew on her final flight around the world.
“As the hometown to the one of the world’s most admired women, the City of Atchison is proudly looking forward to the grand opening of the new Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum that will become a popular destination — particularly for families, tourists, educators, students and aviators,” Atchison Mayor Lisa Moody said. “With the Museum’s unique location at the Amelia Earhart Memorial Airport, we look forward to welcoming visitors to Atchison from across the Midwest, the U.S and around the world.”
The Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum is designed in partnership with Dimensional Innovations (DI), an award-winning, Kansas-based experience design firm. Each exhibit is carefully outfitted to meet National Curriculum Standards, Kansas Curriculum Content Standards, and Missouri Standards of Learning. Professionally developed Teacher Guides are available.
Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation board member Jacque Pregont said the museum has been carefully built to mirror the life and journey of Amelia and everything she's meant to Atchison and women.
“The Museum has been uniquely designed to reflect Amelia’s fearless spirit and celebrate her legacy of innovation,” Pregont said. “Visitors will journey through Amelia’s courageous life of defying odds, overcoming social and scientific obstacles, and ultimately using her achievements to encourage others to realize new possibilities.”
Information and quotes complied by Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation
