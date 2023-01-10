Hangar

The Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation recently announced the grand opening of the new Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum is set for Friday, April 14, 2023

The Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation just announced the grand opening of the new Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum is set for Friday, April 14.

The museum will be Located at the Amelia Earhart Memorial Airport (K59) in the birthplace of the world-renowned aviator who became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean — the Museum will become the first museum to blend STEM and historical storytelling to celebrate Earhart’s world-renowned legacy as a trailblazing aviator and innovator. More details about the Museum’s grand opening will be announced at a later date.

