After a yearlong pause, the 38th annual St. Patrick’s Parade is back on track for Atchison for the second week in March.
The 2022 Grand Marshal Charley said, “Oh my,” after he learned he had been nominated and elected by past grand marshals to lead the upcoming parade festivities scheduled for Saturday, March 12. Charley is an Atchison businessman and lifelong Irishman whose new distinction marks the third Carrigan family member to earn the honor in the local parade history.
Charley’s father, Joe Carrigan reigned in 1988, and his aunt Gere Carrigan was named in 1999. Throughout the years, the Carrigan Family Float has had a presence each year of the parade in Atchison.
Parade Chairwoman Janie Pickman surprised Charley Carrigan with the news, placed a top hat atop his head, and placed a shamrock embellished jigger around his neck in honor of the occasion on Monday, Jan. 31 after business hours at Carrigan Lumber Company, Inc.
The Carrigan Family roots stem from Mullinahone Catholic Parish, County Tipperary Ireland.
Pickman announced Charley Carrigan’s coronation will precede the “The Wait is Over, Let’s See Some Clover”-themed parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12 in the basement of Atchison Elks BPOE Lodge where Garin Nolan and band members will provide entertainment.
Master of Ceremonies Paul Komarek will announce entries from the balcony of the Elks Lodge, 609 Kansas Avenue.
Janie Pickman said the parade will commence from its traditional time and place from Fourth and Commercial and will follow its traditional parade route, north to Kansas Avenue; west along Kansas Avenue; south along Seventh Street to Commercial; and westbound toward Eighth, and Commercial streets. The parade lineup will be along Atchison Riverfront.
Parade award presentations will follow the parade in Elks basement.
Inquiries about parade entries can be emailed to Janie Pickman at jpickman@bbowi.net. Entry blanks will be published in the Atchison Globe.
A pub crawl is planned for 4-9 p.m. from the Elks to participating establishments after the parade.
Lori Pickman, Katie McDowell, Janie Pickman’s husband, Tim Pickman, and members of the Elks comprise the 2022 parade committee. Elks members host the parade ceremonies at their facility and oversee the parade lineup, Pickman said. She credited Tim Pickman with this year’s theme.
Deb Clem was crowned March 14, 2020, as the 37th Grand Marshal. That year, amid heightened awareness that the COVID-19 pandemic was lurking there, were 25 parade entries. There was no parade in 2021 due to the pandemic concerns, recommendations, guidelines, and restrictions in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.