In accordance with Executive Order 20-30, and following the proclamation of President Donald J. Trump, Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags throughout the State of Kansas to be flown at half-staff, from Friday, May 22, 2020, to sunset on Sunday, May 24, 2020 in honor of the Victims of the Novel Coronavirus Pandemic.
“The death toll due to coronavirus is devastating in Kansas and beyond,” Kelly said. “We all have an obligation to honor those lost to the virus, to include courageous frontline workers who literally gave their lives to help and protect others during this pandemic.”
