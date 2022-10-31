Kansas logo

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today made four appointments: Clinton Lee, of Olathe, and Geoffrey Sonntag, of Tonganoxie, to the two judgeship positions in the 1st Judicial District; and Carl A. Folsom, III and Catherine Theisen, both of Lawrence, to the two judgeship positions in the 7th Judicial District. In each district, one position was created by a retirement as of July 8, 2022 – Judge Martin Asher’s in the 1st Judicial District and Judge Kay Huff’s in the 7th Judicial District -- and the other was created through bipartisan 2022 House Substitute for Substitute for Senate Bill 267 and Kansas Supreme Court Administrative Order 2022-JA-020.

Regarding appointments in the 1st Judicial District, Governor Kelly said, “Clinton and Geoffrey have a wide range of experience, and I know they will bring their passion for the law to the bench and continue to serve the people of Leavenworth and Atchison counties well.”

