TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly directed the Kansas Department of Revenue to begin phasing in the availability of drive tests. To start administering these tests, steps had to be taken to ensure the health and well-being of all who interact with the Kansas Department of Revenue offices.
“A significant part of getting Kansans back to work and back to school, is getting them back on the road,” Governor Kelly said. “By phasing in our drive tests statewide, with the proper health and safety protocol in mind, we make sure Kansans can travel to work, school, or to the grocery store.”
Examiners will be outfitted with face masks and gloves. Additional protective equipment may be worn when administering these tests. All people inside a vehicle in which a driving test is being administered are required to wear a face mask. If an applicant declines to wear a mask, a test can be rescheduled for a later time once circumstances call for mask use to subside.
This is in addition to continuing the implementation of social distancing guidelines and requiring appointments and screenings upon entering offices.
“The operational processes we have implemented will help us continue our services in a healthy manner while also ensuring Kansans get back on the road safely,” said David Harper, Director of the Division of Vehicles.
To see if an office is offering the drive test and instructions on making an appointment, customers are asked to visit www.ksrevenue.org/reopening.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.