Kansas Housing

Governor Laura Kelly has announced that months after she signed legislation to fund the expansion of rural housing development, a record number of rural cities and counties are planning to build more homes.

"I've said it time and again: We need to build more housing so that every Kansas family can afford to put a roof over their head – and so we can attract and retain the workers needed to continue our record-breaking economic success," Governor Laura Kelly said. "Thanks to the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation and the bipartisan legislation I signed earlier this year, we are poised to address that need and continue creating a better future for rural communities across the state."

Top Videos

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.