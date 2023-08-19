Laura Kelly (copy)

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is pictured.

 File photo | Atchison Globe

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced on Friday, Aug. 18 that $750,000 in federal funding will go toward preserving historic properties in the downtown commercial cores of Kansas' rural communities with populations under 30,000. The Kansas Historical Society’s State Historic Preservation Office, which administers the Kansas Rural Main Street Grants, was among 13 subgrant programs in 12 states to receive the Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grants.

“Kansas is home to many historical and cultural sites that tell the story of our state’s and our nation’s past,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Thanks to the National Park Service and the Kansas Historical Society, we can protect our rural communities for future generations to learn from and enjoy.”