Laura Kelly (copy)

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly

 File photo | Atchison Globe

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that she has signed and line-item vetoed aspects of House Substitute for Senate Bill 113, the bill containing the budget for K-12 education. With her line-item vetoes, the bill fully funds K-12 education for the fifth consecutive year and protects funding for rural schools facing declining enrollment.

“Today, I am keeping my commitment to Kansas families by fully funding our public schools for the fifth year in a row,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “What’s more, I am proud to stand up for rural schools, the heart and economic engines of communities throughout the state, by rejecting efforts to cut the funding needed to keep them open and continuing to serve Kansas students.”