Visitors and stakeholders who come to do business might notice some office spaces in the Atchison County Courthouse are in the process of change.
The Atchison County Treasurer's Office is temporarily conducting business in the Atchison County Commission room, located in the basement of the courthouse.
In the meantime, county commissioners are holding their meetings at the Emergency Operations Center, located at 10443 U.S. Highway 59.
The treasurer's office is only one of several office makeovers and recent relocations in the courthouse. These include, the Geographic Information System has relocated from the Appraiser's Office to its own office located in the courthouse basement adjacent to the commission room.
The Appraiser's Office is located in the northeast corner along the first floor in the courthouse.
The Atchison County Attorney's Office has extensively been remodeled and is still located along the east side of the third story in the courthouse.
Director Brian Oswalt, of the county's facility and maintenance department, is overseeing the remodeling projects.
The remodeling and improvements are made possible from some of the funds the county was awarded by way of the federally funded Americal Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Concerning some other recent county matters, commissioners:
> Appointed Ben Taylor, to serve as Atchison County Noxious Weed Director.
> Are seeking letters of interest from Atchison County residents who have served in military in a time of war to fulfill a three-year term on the Board of Trustees for the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall. The Trustees are responsible for the management and control of the facility, located at 819 Commercial Street. Interested parties should send their letter of interest to Atchison County Clerk Michelle Phillips, 423 North Fifth Street, Atchison, KS 66002, or email to mphillips@atcoks.org, or deposit letter in the drop box located outside the north doors of the courthouse. Include your contact information for validation of receipt. Commissioners expect to consider letters of interest at 10 a.m. during the Tuesday, April 11 commission meeting.
