County GIS

Technician Jack Faris, left, and Coordinator Roger Denton of the Atchison County GIS Department in a remodeled space located in the basement of the Courthouse. 

 Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe

Visitors and stakeholders who come to do business might notice some office spaces in the Atchison County Courthouse are in the process of change.

The Atchison County Treasurer's Office is temporarily conducting business in the Atchison County Commission room, located in the basement of the courthouse.