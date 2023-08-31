Atchison County Commission officials agree they are hopeful concerned citizens will be on hand for a scheduled Revenue Neutral Rate hearing at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Emergency Operations Center.
Before the hearing, commissioners agreed to address an unrelated matter soon after the start of their 2 p.m. meeting. The matter centers on the appointment of a trustee for Walnut Township to fulfill the unexpired term of Leo Navinskey. Navinskey resigned from the position via a written notice that was submitted on July 21 to the Atchison County Clerk. Navinskey cited his reasoning as "other board members are preventing me from doing my job correctly."
According to Kansas statute, Commissioners solicited letters of interest to fulfill the position and set a deadline as they intended to appoint a replacement on Aug. 15. However, one letter was received after the deadline. Commissioners decided to accept the letter for consideration. The letters of interest were from Vincent Kane, Harry "M" West, and Gary Servaes. A letter of recommendation on behalf of Kane was submitted from the Walnut Township clerk and treasurer. Commissioners tabled the appointment in an effort to hear feedback from Walnut Township residents. Commissioners agreed to table the appointment until the Aug. 22 meeting.
During the Aug. 22 meeting, Walnut Township officers and some residents voiced their concerns about allowing the third letter from an applicant to be considered after the set deadline. County Counselor Patrick Henderson explained the statutory, and applicable guidelines.
Commissioners then unanimously voted to extend the time to receive letters for consideration from interested parties residing in Walnut Township, which will include those already received for discussion during the 2 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Commissioners are also planning to present their proposed 2024 budget, which they have pared down a bit from an early estimated 30 percent hike in property taxes. After weeks of budget work, commissioners are proposing a budget increase of 13.37 percent in comparison to the 2023 budget, an increase of about $1.3 million.
Vice-chairman Eric Noll said inflation is one of the factors commissioners had to take into account during their budget work.
According to the Revenue Neutral Rate, the county has to meet a 47.093 mill rate to avoid a tax increase in 2024.
The proposed mill levy of 53.384 is expected to generate about $11.4 million in revenue to fund county operations in 2024. Each mill in the county budget is equal to $214,073.
Homeowners of a $100,000 home will pay about $614 in property taxes in 2024 which represents about $42.75 more than they paid in county taxes on the home in 2023.
The 2023 mill levy is 49.669 with a general fund of $10.8 million.
