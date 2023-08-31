Atchison County Commission officials agree they are hopeful concerned citizens will be on hand for a scheduled Revenue Neutral Rate hearing at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Emergency Operations Center.

Before the hearing, commissioners agreed to address an unrelated matter soon after the start of their 2 p.m. meeting. The matter centers on the appointment of a trustee for Walnut Township to fulfill the unexpired term of Leo Navinskey. Navinskey resigned from the position via a written notice that was submitted on July 21 to the Atchison County Clerk. Navinskey cited his reasoning as "other board members are preventing me from doing my job correctly."