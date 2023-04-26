Possibly the biggest finding from the Atchison County-wide clean-up has been the abundance of disposable tires throughout Atchison County.
During Monday's County Commission meeting, County Chairwoman Casey Quinn highlighted the issue that arose with an overwhelming amount of disposable tires brought in last Friday when the county-wide clean-up began.
"There are over 200 tires with 14 people of different addresses from all three of our districts who still have tire needs," Quinn said. "I emailed the state about a tire grant opportunity and asked if they had any program or assistants they can give to our county."
Later that day, the county sent out a release that announced a new tire disposal program starting Thursday, April 27, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Atchison Transfer Station located at 8575 Neosho Rd. Atchison, KS 66002.
This new temporary program will be open to accepting tires each Thursday through May 18.
During that time, the County will determine the best structure for a permanent tire disposal program. This program is limited to Atchison County Residents Only.
"We need to hold people accountable," Quinn said. "We also need to set the standard of what that is and give them a resource or option to get caught up before we come up with a fee schedule, especially with the generations and decades of tires that need to be cleaned up."
Each person will be limited to 50 tires per person. Availability will be first come first serve basis, please call ahead to the Transfer Station at (913) 804-6005 to ensure they can accommodate your tire disposal need. This program does not require the tires to be processed or removed from the rims. At this time, we will not be accepting large agricultural equipment tires.
