tire

Volunteers help round up and collect used tires during the spring clean-up event form 2014.

 File Photo | Atchison Globe

Possibly the biggest finding from the Atchison County-wide clean-up has been the abundance of disposable tires throughout Atchison County.

During Monday's County Commission meeting, County Chairwoman Casey Quinn highlighted the issue that arose with an overwhelming amount of disposable tires brought in last Friday when the county-wide clean-up began.