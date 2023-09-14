230915county

Atchison County Commission members, Chairwoman Casey Quinn, Vice -chairman Eric Noll and Commissioner Allen Reavis have resumed meeting in the Commission Room located in the lower level of the Atchison County Courthouse. 

 Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe

Despite their intent to exceed the Revenue revenue-neutral rate calculated by Kansas officials that would avoid a tax increase, county leaders expect to take another look at the latest mill levy proposal before approval.

The budget was under the scope again after 17 county taxpayers attended a public comment session during the public RNR hearing on Sept. 5. After explanations and comments heard, county leaders decided to take a closer at the budget figures at their Sept. 12 meeting in an effort to pare the mill levy down in hopes to hold the line with only a 10 percent, or less increase from the current year's mill levy. Commissioners agreed by consensus they would aim their thoughts to reduce another $400,000 from the proposed budget. At their meeting this past Tuesday, they came closer to their goal. After the discussions, the difference from the previous budget proposal reflected a $382,643 difference, representing a 9.52 percent decrease.