Atchison County Commission members, Chairwoman Casey Quinn, Vice -chairman Eric Noll and Commissioner Allen Reavis have resumed meeting in the Commission Room located in the lower level of the Atchison County Courthouse.
Despite their intent to exceed the Revenue revenue-neutral rate calculated by Kansas officials that would avoid a tax increase, county leaders expect to take another look at the latest mill levy proposal before approval.
The budget was under the scope again after 17 county taxpayers attended a public comment session during the public RNR hearing on Sept. 5. After explanations and comments heard, county leaders decided to take a closer at the budget figures at their Sept. 12 meeting in an effort to pare the mill levy down in hopes to hold the line with only a 10 percent, or less increase from the current year's mill levy. Commissioners agreed by consensus they would aim their thoughts to reduce another $400,000 from the proposed budget. At their meeting this past Tuesday, they came closer to their goal. After the discussions, the difference from the previous budget proposal reflected a $382,643 difference, representing a 9.52 percent decrease.
County Finance Director Mark Zeltner said commissioners will have to approve the budget by Oct. 1.
Each mill in the county budget carries a value of $214,073, according to the current assessed valuation of the county.
When the 2023 notices of proposed property tax increases were sent out early in the budget season, it appeared the county property taxes might bump up to a 30 percent increase.
The meeting on Tuesday marked the first time Commissioners convened in their meeting room located on the lower level of the Atchison County Courthouse due to remodeling and renovations in the Treasurer's Office.
Other matters commissioners addressed on Tuesday included:
> Unanimously approved an agreement with the St. Louis, Missouri-based brokerage firm of Senior Living Investment Brokerage to act as the agent concerning the possible sale of Atchison Senior Village, the county-run residential care facility. Terms of the agreement are 6 percent commission until March 5, 2024.
> Received a compliance letter from the State of Kansas to notify the county that the Atchison County Appraiser's Office is in compliance with state standards. Out of the 100 points possible, Atchison County's score is 100 percent.
Concerning other recent matters at the Sept. 5 meeting, commissioners:
> Unanimously approved an application to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment from Atchison County Emergency Management as presented by Director Wes Lanter to allow the Muscotah-based Handke Cattle Inc. to dispose of 672 cattle carcasses on site without a permit. The cattle perished on Aug. 21 due to a severe heat index of 131 degrees, extremely high humidity, and no wind.
Lanter said multiple fire districts and some from neighboring counties responded to the incident.
> Appointed Gary Servaes to fulfill the position of Walnut Township Trustee that was vacated by former Trustee Leo Navinskey by a submitted letter of resignation on July 21. Servaes was one of three persons who submitted letters of interest in the open position.
