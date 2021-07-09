TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced today the third round of Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response Supplement (CDBG-CV) awards, distributing nearly $4 million to 25 Kansas communities to promote business retention for small businesses affected by the pandemic.
“Kansas continues to experience record economic success, bringing in jobs and business investment at historic levels,” Governor Kelly said. “These grant funds will support that momentum by ensuring small Kansas businesses can maintain their workforce. We’ll continue to focus strategic investments that will create a stronger, more resilient economy to help Kansas businesses and families succeed.”
CDBG-CV is administered by the Kansas Department of Commerce. The two previous grant rounds in this category awarded cities and counties with projects pertaining to economic development and meal programs. However, unlike previous rounds, these grants are available specifically to ensure job retention for Kansas businesses with under 50 employees.
“Kansas’ economic recovery is a critical step in truly returning to normal life,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “By emphasizing economic development funding specifically, we’re ensuring that businesses and employees don’t have to bear the brunt of an unprecedented pandemic. I’m pleased to know that these funds will help Kansans maintain their employment.”
The following communities are recipients of CDBG-CV awards in the amount of $150,000: Atchison County; Auburn; Belle Plaine; Belleville; Caldwell; Carbondale; Clearwater; Decatur County; Goodland; Harper County; Hesston; Iola; Newton; Olpe; Plainville; Quinter; Rawlins County; Russell; Trego County; Troy; Wabunsee County; Wakefield; Washington County; Wathena; and Wellington.
CDBG funds are one of the Kansas Department of Commerce’s primary tools in supporting the state’s small, predominantly rural communities. CDBG-CV grants are part of the state’s allocation from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and are designed to help Kansas communities respond to the needs of their residents and businesses during the reopening phase of the state.
For more information on CDBG-CV, please visit kansascommerce.gov/cdbg-cv.
About the Kansas Department of Commerce
As the state’s lead economic development agency, the Kansas Department of Commerce strives to empower individuals, businesses and communities to achieve prosperity in Kansas. Commerce accomplishes its mission by developing relationships with corporations, site location consultants and stakeholders in Kansas, the nation and world. Our strong partnerships allow us to help create an environment for existing Kansas businesses to grow and foster an innovative, competitive landscape for new businesses. Through Commerce’s project successes, Kansas in 2021 was awarded Area Development Magazine’s prestigious Gold Shovel award and was named Site Selection Magazine’s Best Business Climate in the West North Central region of the United States.
About the Community Development Division
Established in 2019, the Community Development Division at the Kansas Department of Commerce exists to improve quality-of-life in communities across the state through various programs and services. The Kansas Department of Commerce understands the immense role played by strong communities in economic development and prioritizes investments in people and communities as major contributors to the overall strength of the Kansas economy. To learn more, visit the Community Development page at the Kansas Commerce website.
