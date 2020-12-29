TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that she has signed Executive Order #20-71, providing temporarily relief from the waiting week requirement for Kansans applying for unemployment benefits.
“Kansans who have a lost their jobs as a result of COVID-19 cannot afford to wait a week to receive the unemployment benefits they need to make rent payments or feed their families,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This executive order will be crucial in our state’s ongoing response to the pandemic and to ensuring unemployed Kansans can access their benefits as soon as possible.”
The “waiting week” is a required non-payable week that typically needs to be served on new benefit years. E.O. #20-71 temporarily waives the waiting week requirement for all claimants. For states that have temporarily waived the waiting week requirement, Congress will federally fund 50% of the first week of compensable regular unemployment until March 14, 2021.
The Order is currently in effect and remains in force until rescinded or until the current statewide State of Disaster emergency expires, whichever is earlier.
