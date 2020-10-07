After about 1,600 miles of traveling throughout the state, Republican Party leaders, elected officials and candidates rolled into town ready to rally on the corner at Fifth Street and Kansas Avenue.
It was there GOP enthusiasts gathered Wednesday morning near a modified RV to serve as mobile billboard posted with messages to remind all to vote Nov. 3 for listed candidates and the “Keep Kansas Great” mantra.
Within the past few days, Kansas Republican Chairman Mike Kuckelman, an Atchison native, and the GOP entourage visited 28 communities to stump. A group of more than 20 local party members were present to welcome the traveling GOP group. The GOP visitors included National Right to Life representatives, Chairman Matt Schlapp, of the American Conservative Union, and a troupe of President Donald Trump supporters, respective candidates’ campaign staff members.
Kuckelman told the group that historical Atchison has had a major impact on Kansas politics and its passage to become a free state. Kuckleman also referenced Sen. John Ingalls and the Rev. Pardee Butler, two of Atchison’s historical figures from early days of Kansas statehood.
Following the Pledge of Allegiance, State Rep. John Eplee offered welcomed the rally goers and encouraged them to keep Kansas red.
Candidates on hand were Congressman Roger Marshall seeking the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Pat Roberts; State Treasurer Jake LaTurner, candidate for the 2nd District U.S. Congress seat.
Marshall said he’s visited Atchison numerous times and finds it to be an uplifting place that embodies agriculture, the progress as a result of a hard working community and the pro-life stance of Benedictine College.
Both La Turner and Marshall indicated their support for law enforcement.
Former Governor Dr. Jeff Colyer and Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt endorsed Marshall and LaTurner and encouraged all to vote for the candidates.
