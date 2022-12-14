Potluck Wednesday for the Enhanced Fitness class and Aquatics Exercise class at the YMCA. Approximately 38 people attended and with plenty of food. It was the perfect time to find out the motivation for coming to the Y. Most of the attendees were over 70 years old and there were more than a few that were in their 80s.
The challenge of dealing with aging was brought during the get-together and a variety of answers were given: stay fit, fellowship, and the Y is a happy place.
Again, a question was posed to the group on what they have learned from coming to the Y, and answers varied from age doesn’t matter, more awareness of bacteria and why washing hands is important, it’s a confidence builder, you feel better and enjoy the fellowship, use it or lose it.
Stories were told and discussed on what the YMCA has meant to those in attendance.
"When I had my breast cancer, I was so weak from the treatments," a cancer survivor said. "I joined the cancer program here and started to feel better. I got to the point that I started to lift weights to gain back my muscle strength.”
Another participant detailed how much the YMCA helped her after her husband passed away.
“I was 85 when my husband passed away," she said "I was living by myself and I did not exercise. I joined the Y because I needed friends. I have enjoyed my time here and I am not so lonely anymore.”
Growing up on a farm seems to have its benefits because a conversation ensued that a lady was the oldest of 15 children.
She is in her eighties and five of her siblings have passed away but she is still active. Those around the table were teasing her that she really only looked 70.
Another lady spoke up and said that she and her friend met at the Y and they had become friends over 41 years ago.
“The Y gives you a chance to make friends and to feel young again,” she said.
