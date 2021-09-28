The Atchison High School Class of 1971 class members paid tribute to their roots by celebrating their 50th class reunion and formally dedicating a tree they purchased in honor of Delbert “Dub” Ehret, the man who served as a sort of a father figure to them.
Ehret’s twin children, Marty Ehret and Nancy (Ehret) Beattie are graduated AHS 1971 class members.
Class member, Barbara (Garside) Lutz said the class jointly decided after Ehret’s death to commemorate his dedication to Atchison and the youth in the community because Marty and Nancy were a part of their class.
“Our classmates put their heads together when Dub Ehret passed away and thought it would be something nice to do something to commemorate his dedication to Atchison.” Lutz said. “We have the twins in our class and we know they shared their dad with all the kids in Atchison.”
The classmates donated funds to purchase a Japanese Maple tree and tasked Urban Lawncare to locate a site and plant the tree.
Class member and co-owner of Byrd Memorial, Paul Burchett crafted and set the stone in memory of Ehret’s “life of dedication and service for others to inspire greatness.” The stone also commemorates Ehret’s 39-year tenure as the Atchison Family YMCA for executive director that ended in 1988.
The initial plan was to dedicate the tree sooner, but the COVID pandemic interruption delayed the official dedication, Lutz said.
The tree is located toward the southwest corner of the Atchison Family YMCA Cray Community Center along the 300 block of Commercial Street. Following an extensive renovation and expansion, the current Y opened in 2017.
The Class of 1971 formally dedicated the tree and stone Friday, Sept. 24 at the Y.
Class members present for the dedication in addition to Marty Ehret, Burchett and Lutz were Cindy (Jones) Hoverson, Lorraine (Georg) Rice, Bill Foley, Ronda (Bey) Bratton, Jerry Clayter, Sharon (Seever) Buford, Donna ( Schletzbaum) Willoughby, Phil Patterson, Mark Heider, Tom Krusemark, Ferolyn Paden, Steve Estes, Larry Scott, Beverly (Sayles) Raye, Bill Dunbar, Mark Windsor, Gunnar Sundby, Tom Wilson and David Stillings.
Not all of the class members present for the 50th Class Reunion attended the dedication, Lutz said.
(0) comments
