Although the days of Atchison resident and former Kansas Gov. George Washington Glick are long gone, his impact on agriculture remains rock solid, like his marble image in the state.
For about a century, Glick was one of two who were chosen to represent Kansas in the National Statuary Hall Collection in Washington D.C.
The marble statue of Glick’s likeness was in place from 1914 to 2003 when it was replaced by a statute of President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Currently, it is in Topeka under the care of the Kansas State Historical Society.
Glick, an attorney, relocated in 1858 from Ohio to Atchison County. It was here he became involved in Kansas politics. He served multiple terms in the Kansas Legislature and owned and managed a farm in Atchison County near Parnell several miles southwest of Atchison city limits in Shannon Township.
Glick remained in a law partnership with Alfred G. Otis, Amelia Earhart’s grandfather until 1874, according to “History of Kansas, State, and People, Volume 2.”
Glick, a Democrat, was sworn to the Office of Kansas Governor on Jan. 18, 1883. His administration is marked in the history books by a strong economy, foresight and prosperity for farmers.
Glick called on legislatures in 1884 to address foot and mouth disease that was prevalent at an alarming rate among cattle herds in Kansas. The result was an emphasis on prevention and quarantines for the infected bovine and the establishment of a livestock sanitation commission. Diseased cattle were checked and there were numerous bills passed that related to cattle in that particular session.
That same year there were 61 railroad carloads of corn raised by Kansas farmers sent to aid Ohio flood victims. Additionally, a trainload of corn was shipped by the G.A.R. railroad to Virginia to aid soldiers in the Confederate army.
During Glick’s term in office, the state reclaimed more than 1.2 million acres of land and opened it up for settlement, which increased the population by about 250,000 inhabitants. There were also large amounts of railroad-owned lands that were placed on the tax rolls in various counties.
Glick lost his bid for re-election but remained active in civic affairs, serving multiple federal and state board appointments. Glick served as President of the State Board of Agriculture and multiple terms as a Board member. In 1908, Glick served as President of the Kansas State Historical Society.
Soon after Glick retired from politics, he spent more time on his farm and the orange grove he owned in Florida -- where he fell in 1910 and suffered a severe hip injury. Glick died on April 13 in 1911. He was 83 years old at the time of his death.
It was in 1913 when the Kansas Legislature appropriated $6,000 for the marble statue as a tribute to Glick and his contributions to Kansas. The statue was placed in Washington, D.C. on June 24, 1914. I was formally accepted about a month later July 18, 1914.
Jan Falk recalled a time in her childhood when she briefly resided in the farmhouse with her parents, Roy and Hazel Roloff, located on Glick’s former farmstead.
Falk said she is aware that Glick actively farmed and raised swine, cattle, and chickens. He resided on the farm some of the time and at his residence in Atchison. Among the buildings on the farm were a spacious barn and a corn crib.
Falk described the house as large with a rock foundation and servant quarters located in the rear portion of the home. The spiral staircase was rather elaborate in design, it was located in the entrance hall, Falk recalled.
There were three or four stairs, then a landing,” Falk said. “Then three or four more stairs than another landing.” After the stairs wound upward a few levels then there were about 10 steps that led to the top floor.
Since Glick’s statue has returned to Kansas, it is currently in storage, and its undetermined where its future placement might be.
Director of Communications Bobbie Athon, Kansas Historical Society, indicated there is some interest in its placement, but the status is undetermined at this time.
“Several organizations in Atchison have tried to find a place for the statue,” Athon wrote in an email to the Atchison Globe. “But that is made more difficult by his height and weight and transportation costs.”
