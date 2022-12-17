Atchison’s own Cathy Glennon is a Registered Nurse and has worked as the Nursing Director at Kansas University Cancer Center and she has helped lend her expertise in one of the most critical humanitarian crises on earth.
Glennon was in southern Ukraine for over two weeks assisting in both mental and physical care for those who have been ravaged by the war Russia is waging against Ukraine.
She arrived back in the United States on Friday.
Glennon said during her volunteering she was amazed by the resiliency the Ukrainian people showed given the harsh circumstances.
“We’ve gone to communities that have just recently been occupied by Russian troops, and they still just continue to live life to the fullest they can with all restraints that have been put upon them,” Glennon said.
Glennon and her team of five other medical professionals visited many challenging areas to treat patients whether that be refugee camps, clinics, or remote villages.
“When we were going to the previously occupied Russian areas and villages there was freezing cold with icy roads while we were trying to get to these really remote areas,” Glennon said. “Even with all that the people came to see the doctors. They would walk in that snow and ice, and that just shows their resilience.”
When Glennon did get an opportunity to work in an actual medical clinic they still encountered a plethora of complications.
“Every clinic and health care setting that we have been in has lost electricity, and we were seeing patients in the dark and working by a flashlight or candle,” Glennon said. “We would just do the best we could with or without electricity.”
Glennon has been to places of need outside the United States before, but this is her first experience in a war-torn country.
Top Videos
“We get alerts daily on where the missile strikes have been, and we are well aware of the unsafe climate we are in, and so that’s what makes this one so different,” Glennon said. “To have it in a war zone is challenging because when Russia sends the missiles, and they strike the electrical system, we don’t have water or electricity and that makes it very hard on us.”
The physical ailments that plague so many in Ukraine currently are hypertension, cardiac problems, diabetes, digestive issues, and cancer issues affected by Chernobyl.
Glennon said the mental strife has stricken even more citizens of Ukraine as so many have lost family members and friends that have either fought in the war or have been victims of Russian attacks on civilians.
“The majority by far are suffering from stress because they have been displaced by the war,” Glennon said.
Glennon said she often gets asked what made her go to Ukraine to help and her answer is simply that she couldn’t stand by while people were suffering and knowing she could make a difference.
“Ukraine didn’t ask for this, and I was sitting on the sidelines thinking I would like to participate in some fashion, and then when Globe Care Force put a call out for nurses I knew I should be a part of that team,” Glennon said. “I knew there was a lot of PTSD going on with being occupied by the Russians and I wanted to help them feel support and love from the United States, and I’m sure glad I did.”
Glennon hopes that the many who have volunteered to help the people of Ukraine are greatly appreciated.
“I want them to know how much Ukraine appreciates the United States citizens,” Glennon said. “They are so grateful for what we are doing for them.”
For any people who are interested in volunteering or donating, they can go to www.globalcareforce.org to find out more.
“It’s through the donations to the Globe Care Force that we were able to bring all the medicine we are using for care and services we provide,” Glennon said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.